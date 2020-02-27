Mullan meets with Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta

Sinn Féin education spokesperson and deputy chair of the Education Committee Karen Mullan MLA today met with the leadership team of Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta.

Speaking after the meeting in Carn Tóchair, the Foyle MLA said:

"We had a constructive and worthwhile meeting today with the leadership of Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta.

"We discussed the increasing demand for Irish Medium Education, the pressures arising as a result of that demand and also the level of investment required over the next number of years to support and maintain this growth.

"Irish Medium is the fastest growing education sector in the North.

"This reality must be reflected in the Department of Education’s plans going forward.

"We need to see capital investment in the sector as well as the development of a workforce strategy to ensure we have enough specialist subject teachers to meet the rising demand for Irish Medium post primary education.

"I look forward to working with Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta, the relevant government departments and others to see that the bespoke needs of the Irish Medium sector are met."