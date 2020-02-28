Ní Chuilín welcomes extension of community development budgets

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has welcomed a commitment by the Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to extend Neighbourhood Renewal projects for the next two financial years.

Carál Ní Chuilín said:

“I welcome today's announcement by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to extend budgets given to Neighbourhood Renewal projects for the next two financial years.

“This is a fantastic development for communities across the north and the 900 workers and countless volunteers who make a real and lasting difference in our communities.

“Sinn Féin have fought long and hard alongside Neighbourhood Renewal projects in their campaign to have funding and services protected.

“It’s unacceptable that workers and organisations enter each year with uncertainty and protective notice. Under these proposals Deirdre Hargey has committed to look at multi-annual funding to provide more security to organisations.

“Once again; Minister Hargey has demonstrated her commitment to addressing poverty and disadvantage and to target resources at areas most in need.”

