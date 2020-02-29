Mullan condemns attack on North West Learning Disability centre

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has condemned a fire and break-in at the building of disability charity Destined on Foyle Road this morning.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I’m angry this morning after visiting local learning disability charity Destined following a break-in and fire inside their new building on the Foyle Road.

“Those responsible wrecked a brand-new kitchen in the café and smashed the windows on the front doors of the building.

“This centre not only provides activities and programmes for young people and adults with learning disabilities, but it also provides vital employment.

“The community are rightly devastated and will rally their support behind Destined.

“Anyone with any information or CCTV footage should contact the PSNI to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice for this despicable crime.”