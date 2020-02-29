Gildernew welcomes all-Ireland coronavirus meeting

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed today's high-level meeting between the north's Joint Head of Government, the Taoiseach and health ministers across the island to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

The Sinn Féin health spokesperson said:

"I welcome today's meeting involving the Joint Heads of Government in the north, the Assembly's Health Minister with the Taoiseach and Health Minister in the south on an agreed, all-Ireland approach to the coronavirus.

"It is essential that public health authorities north and south work closely together and co-operate and community effectively in order to deal with this health emergency.

"Infections don’t recognise barriers or borders and neither should our approach.

“It is encouraging that the joined up approach will continue in the time ahead.”