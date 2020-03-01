Sinn Féin to field seven Seanad candidates

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has announced her party’s candidates for the Seanad election.

Speaking today Teachta McDonald said Sinn Féin Senators will help to advance the party’s agenda of giving workers and families a break, building homes, reducing and freezing rents, tackling the trolley crisis securing the state pension at 65 years of age and preparing for Irish Unity.

She said;

“The Sinn Féin Ard Chomhairle met in Dublin yesterday and finalised our field of Seanad candidates.

“Former Dublin MEP Lynn Boylan will run on the Agriculture Panel alongside Councillor Gerry Murray from Mayo.

“Sitting Senators Paul Gavan and Máire Devine will run again on the Labour Panel while Fintan Warfield will run on the Culture and Education Panel and Niall Ó Donnghaile will run on the Administrative Panel.

“Former MP for Foyle Elisha McCallion will run on the Industrial and Commercial Panel.

“Sinn Féin Senators will help to advance the party’s agenda of giving workers and families a break, building homes, reducing and freezing rents, tackling the trolley crisis securing the state pension at 65 years of age and preparing for Irish Unity.”

ENDS