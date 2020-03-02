Schools should be kept up to date on Coronavirus - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said the Health Minister should ensure schools, staff and parents are kept up to date with the latest information on Coronavirus.

The Sinn Féin education spokesperson said:

"Reports of the spread of the Coronavirus will no doubt cause considerable concern among parents, teachers and young people.

"Today I called on the Health Minister to ensure schools are kept up to date with all relevant information on the Coronavirus and the steps that are being taken to deal with it.

"Parents and staff, as well as students and young people, need to have confidence that everything is being done to deal with the outbreak of the virus.

"The minister and the department should also make sure information is delivered to young people in a manner that highlights the importance of the issue without causing unnecessary alarm.

“It’s vital that health agencies and professionals are working collaboratively to tackle this health emergency in the most effective way possible."