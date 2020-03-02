Emma Sheerin calls on minister to implement 20mph zones outside schools

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has called on the Infrastructure Minister to introduce 20 miles per hour speed limits outside schools.

The Mid Ulster MLA said:

“In 2018 the Department for Infrastructure introduced a part time speed limit of 20mph outside seven schools across the north.

“I asked the minister for an update on this trial and whether she will implement part time signage across all schools currently in national speed limit zones.

“The minister replied that a review of this trial will be published shortly, which will inform her next decision.

“20mph zones outside schools is an important issue and is a common sense approach to improve road safety for our children and young people.

“I will continue to press the Infrastructure minister on this issue and to call on her to allow more schools to benefit from this important road safety scheme."