Narrow Water Bridge must be a priority - Ennis

Sinn Féin MLA Sinead Ennis has challenged the Infrastructure Minister to state whether the Narrow Water Bridge is a priority for her Department.

The South Down MLA said:

"Narrow Water bridge is a vital piece of infrastructure for the Mourne, Gullion and Cooley region.

"It would enhance business and investment opportunities, create jobs and strengthen the tourism potential for the entire area.

"The bridge was included in the New Decade, New Approach deal with commitments for delivery made by both the British and Irish governments.

"The minister needs to facilitate discussions with both governments to make sure this vital project is delivered.

“That includes placing Narrow Water Bridge on the agenda at the next meeting of the North/South Ministerial Council

“I will continue to press the Infrastructure Minister to progress this essential project that has been delayed for far too long."