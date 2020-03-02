Maskey urges public to ensure they are registered to vote

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has urged people to check, if they are registered to vote.

The West Belfast MP was speaking after over 1,300 people were removed from the permanent postal voter list.

Paul Maskey said:

“I would urge constituents if they are on the list to check with the Electoral Office to see if they are being removed as if they wait until there is an election called, they may miss the opportunity to vote.

“Sinn Féin has raised our concerns with the Electoral Office on this matter as many eligible voters are being disenfranchised.

“There is an imperative on the Electoral Office to make it easy for people to vote but as we have seen in the past that is not always the case.

“You can apply to be on the permanent postal list at any stage, you can apply to get registered to vote at any stage.

“I would urge people to check, that they are registered to vote and they can do so now by contacting the Electoral Office by phone or by email.”