O'Dowd disappointed at lack of plans for Bann Foot Bridge

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has said he is disappointed the Department of Infrastructure has no plans to bridge the Bann Foot Bridge and allow cyclists and pedestrians travel along the shore of Lough Neagh.

Mr O’ Dowd said;

“I asked the Infrastructure Minister in the Assembly what actions her department is taking to ensure cars and bicycles can travel along the shore of Lough Neagh without significant detours.

"The minster said she had no plans to improve routes along the shoreline.

"This is simply not good enough. The department has a duty to provide a route around Lough Neagh and for far too long this issue has been avoided.

"A number of options could be considered around whether it is part of a greenway or a traditional bridge but there is a clear strategic reason why the Bann Foot should be bridged.

"I will continue to challenge the minister on this issue and have tabled a motion to have the matter debated in the Assembly."