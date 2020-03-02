Minister recognition of growing Irish medium demand in Derry 'significant' - Mullan

The Education Minister’s recognition of the growing demand for Irish medium education in Derry is a significant step forward, Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said.

Karen Mullan said:

“I had written to the Education Minister for an update on Irish-medium primary education in Derry after recommendations were submitted by Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta in April 2019

“There were fears in the past that the Minister would seek to force amalgamations of Derry’s three Gaelscoileanna and this caused concerns in the city.

“The Minister has accepted the recommendation that there should be no change to the make-up of Irish-medium education in the city.

“Irish-medium education is the fastest growing sector in the north and it’s welcome that the Department of Education have finally recognise the sustainability of Derry’s three schools.

“This will only increase confidence and continue growth of local schools who are already bursting at the seams and in need of new facilities.”