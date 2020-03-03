Sinn Féin working hard with others to form a Government for Change – Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin Lead Negotiator Pearse Doherty TD has said his party had a constructive meeting with the Social Democrats today and will have a further meeting with them on Thursday and will continue to meet other parties this week including the Greens, People Before Profit, Independents4Change and the Regional Independents.

Teachta Doherty said;

“Today we had a very constructive meeting with the Social Democrats in which we discussed common progressive policies and manifesto commitments and we have agreed to meet again on Thursday.

“We will continue our meetings with other parties throughout this week including meeting People Before Profit, Independents4Change, the Regional Independents and the Green Party on Friday.

“We are working hard with others to form a government for change that will invest in public services, open hospital beds, build homes, reduces and freezes rents, prepares for a United Ireland and give workers and families a break.

“Now is the time to get the job done and we are determined to make this happen.

Today in our discussion with the Social Democrats we found many areas of common ground.”

ENDS