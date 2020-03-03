Government must consider needs of workers as part as Covid-19 response - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin Health Spokesperson Deputy Louise O’Reilly has called on both the Minister for Health and the Minister for Business, Enterprise, and Innovation to clarify the protections in place for workers impacted by the Covid-19 response measures.

Speaking this afternoon, Teachta O’Reilly said:

“All political parties have been very clear in urging people to follow the public health advice regarding Covid-19 and to self-isolate as appropriate.

“However, as is often the case when there is a public emergency, no guidance has been issued to employers regarding the treatment of employees who may be impacted.

“Advice and protections for workers must be guaranteed.

“We need to ensure that employees are protected and that they have the confidence that they can take any leave as required.

“Such assurances will be extremely important as the situation progresses as they would allow employees to come forward with confidence to self-report, reduce risk, and protect themselves and the public.

“It is very important that the Minister for Health and the Minister for Business, Enterprise, and Innovation meet with representatives of workers and employers and clarify these matters, and, if needs be, look at emergency legislation to protect workers’ rights.”