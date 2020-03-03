Rogan urges vigilance after spate of burglaries

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Rogan has appealed for anyone with information on a burglary in Loughinisland to bring it forward to the police.

The South Down MLA said:

“Reports of a burglary in the Loughinsland area has caused great concern for local people.

“This is the latest in a spate of burglaries in the area over recent days and I would urge people to be vigilant and take extra security precautions at their homes.

“I visited the home one of the victims tonight and they are extremely shook up after this incident.

“Those who enter people’s homes to rob and destroy care nothing about the impact their actions have on the victims of their anti-community crimes.

"I would appeal to anyone with any information on any of these burglaries to bring it forward to the PSNI.”