State involvement in murder of Tyrone men must be investigated - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has called for the truth to be revealed on the events surrounding the murders of four men at Boyle’s Bar in Cappagh on 3rd March 1991.

The party’s justice spokesperson Linda Dillon was speaking after the families received a draft Historical Enquires Team report from the PSNI. The report revealed that the British Army and RUC carried out a joint investigation into MI5 after concerns were raised about collusion with loyalists.

Linda Dillon said:

“Dwayne O'Donnell, Malcolm Nugent, John Quinn, and Thomas Armstrong were murdered on 3rd March 1991, yet no one has ever been held accountable.

“The families of those murdered have always been convinced of collusion in the murder of their loved ones.

“The Historical Enquires Team report reveals that two reviews into the murders have been carried out including one into the role of M15.

“It also shows that three part-time members of the UDR were among those arrested and that two members of the Portadown UVF were arrested on the night of the attack.

“There needs to be full and proper disclosure on the British state’s involvement in these killings.

“The families have had to fight to get access to this HET report which they should have had access to long ago. That is unacceptable.

“There is a need for an independent Historical Investigations Unit which is human rights compliant.

"Sinn Féin will continue to support the families of those murdered in Cappagh in their search for truth.”