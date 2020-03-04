Executive must engage British Government on coronavirus sick pay - O'Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has called on the Executive to challenge the British government to look at ways to provide financial assistance to workers who are off work due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

John O’Dowd said:

“With the projected spread of the Coronavirus we could be facing a situation where many workers have to self-isolate.

“This could lead to financial strain on workers and their families.

“We note the British government’s commitment today to start Statutory Sick Pay on day one as opposed to day four for those who self-isolate as a result of Coronavirus.

“More needs to be done, particularly for those in low-paid jobs or on zero-hour contracts.

“Sinn Féin has tabled a motion calling on the Executive to engage with the British government on how to provide financial assistance and support to those workers so they and their families are able to access sickness payments or benefits.

“We must ensure we are doing all we can to prepare for all aspects of the Coronavirus.”