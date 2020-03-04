Special educational needs audit report findings ‘shocking' – Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said some of the findings of the Education Authority's audit into Special Educational Needs practices are ‘truly shocking’.

Speaking after a sitting of the education committee, the Deputy Chair said:

“Today, senior Education Authority officials presented the findings of an internal audit of Special Educational Needs processes and practices.

“The findings have confirmed what many of us have known for a considerable amount of time, the Education Authority has systematically failed some of the most vulnerable children in the north.

“It's deeply worrying that there are almost 700 children waiting longer than the 26-week time frame for a special educational needs statement.

“But what is truly shocking is the fact that there are some children out there waiting almost two years for a statement defining the unique support required by a child with special educational needs.

“These children have been badly let down and have had their right to education undermined by failures within the Education Authority.

“Today, I challenged the Education Authority officials on behalf of all those children and families that have been badly let down. We will continue to hold them to account to ensure the recommendations of the audit report are implemented.”