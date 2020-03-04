Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in government together does not represent change - Pearse Doherty

Sinn Féin lead negotiator Pearse Doherty TD has said that 'the prospect of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael being returned to office - after an election where the majority of people voted for change - is outrageous'.

He said that 'the people voted for change and change is what needs to happen.'

Mr. Doherty said:

"Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael obviously think that if they drag out the government formation process they will wear the public down and will be able to form a government together.

"The farce of pretending that they are not engaged in negotiations is insulting and will fool nobody.

"They want to get back into power to try and block the change that people voted for but they will not succeed.

"With so many challenges facing people, there is no excuse for unnecessary delay.

"We need a government formed that will give workers and families a break, build homes, reduce and freeze rents, secure a State Pension age of sixty-five and prepare for Irish Unity.

"Sinn Féin are continuing to talk to other parties and independents to deliver a Government for Change. That is our objective."