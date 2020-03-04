Students must be protected against Brexit - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald, has called for the rights of students and young people to be protected in the aftermath of Brexit.

The party’ Economy spokesperson said:

“A majority of citizens in the North voted to reject Brexit in the 2016 referendum.

“Young people were amongst the strongest opponents of Brexit – they understand clearly how detrimental Brexit is for their lives and future opportunities.

“The reality is Brexit is being foisted upon the citizens of this island without their consent.

“Sinn Féin has consistently opposed Brexit and we have expressed our concerns on the impact that Brexit will have on students, as well as businesses and communities.

“In the time ahead, there can be no compromise on the commitment by the British Government and the EU to maintain a common travel area on the Island of Ireland. To do so would be seriously detrimental to cross-border studying.

“Sinn Féin also has consistently argued that students in the North must continue to have access to the Eramus+ programme.

“Erasmus+ has provided invaluable opportunities to thousands of students and also staff in the North to work and study across Europe.

“It is also vital that universities and other organisations here continue to be able to access Horizon Europe Programme, which facilitates international research collaboration.

“Sinn Féin, as we have done, will continue to actively work to defend the interests of all citizens against Brexit.

"I would urge all young people, students and others, to make sure they speak up and have their voices heard; contact their political representatives, their student union reps or their trade union or other representative bodies in work, and tell them what is important to young people."