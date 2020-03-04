Additional Coranavirus cases likely - Colm Gildernew MLA

Speaking following the announcement from the Department of Health that there are two additional cases of Coronavirus in the north, the chair of the Health committee Colm Gildernew MLA said:

"The additional two cases brings the number of people suffering from Coronavirus in the north up to three and a total of five across Ireland.

“News of newly confirmed cases of Coronavirus are not surprising as this was always a likelihood given the nature of the virus.

"I want to wish the individuals concerned a speedy and full recovery.

"I welcome the fact that health advice was followed in both these cases and I would urge the public to continue to follow the advice of health authorities.

"Our health services work best when it has the full support of the community. I want to extend my support to our healthcare workers and urge everyone to do the same.

"If you or anyone has concerns that they may have the virus, please do not attend the surgery or hospital without phoning in advance, call the helpline number on 111."