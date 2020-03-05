Flybe announcement a blow to the economy – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said news that airline Flybe has entered administration is devastating news for workers and their families.

The East Derry MLA said:

“News that airline Flybe has entered administration is a huge blow to the local economy.

“The majority of flights leaving Belfast City Airport are operated by Flybe and used daily by people who travel between Belfast, England and Scotland to work and study.

“My thoughts are with Flybe workers and their families today who will be left devastated and plunged into uncertainty about what the future holds for them.

“Up to 2400 workers will be made redundant on the back of this announcement – it’s a sad and difficult time for them.”