British Government approach to US & EU Trade Deals exposes hypocrisy of their position - Hazzard

The British Government has exposed its contradictory approach to future relationship talks with the EU as a result of simultaneously publishing its mandate for trade talks with the USA, South Down MP Chris Hazzard has said.

Speaking from Westminster after briefing human rights organisations and international diplomats on the latest Brexit developments, the Sinn Féin Brexit Spokesperson said:

“In publishing their objectives for parallel talks with the US this week; the British Government have inadvertently revealed some glaring contradictions in their approach to each set of negotiations.

“Not only does this suggest an obvious lack of coherence between the various agencies of government, but more importantly the assurances it expects from the US Government are the very same that Boris Johnson is unwilling to grant the EU.

“Bearing in mind the British Government have refused to entertain the jurisdiction of the European Courts of Justice and level playing field issues - such as workers’ rights and the environment - it’s incredible that they have now demanded the US government agree to “appropriate mechanisms for the implementation, monitoring and dispute resolution of environmental and labour provisions” in any future trade deal.

“This rank hypocrisy will come as no surprise to those of us who have been engaging with British government officials in recent years; but should act as a timely reminder to our colleagues in the US that the Irish Peace Process, the Good Friday Agreement, and the all-Ireland economy must be protected in any future deal.”