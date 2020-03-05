Belfast wants more cycle lanes – Beattie

Belfast city councillor Ciaran Beattie has called on the Department of Infrastructure to deliver on cycle lanes after a 2019 Belfast bike life report was released today demonstrating that people in the city Belfast want better cycling infrastructure.

Sinn Féin Councillor Ciaran Beattie said:

“Sinn Féin has consistently called for safe cycle lanes to be established across the city.

“The council has successfully lobbied the Department for Infrastructure to conduct a feasibility study of cycle routes that would run in parallel with the M1 motorway.

“This would provide a safe route to the city for cyclists from Lisburn, numerous park and rides and the residents of South and West Belfast.

“Every day, people cycling in Belfast takes up to 7,500 cars off the road, which helps tackle congestion and air pollution across the city.

“It’s clear there is a need and an appetite for good quality cycling infrastructure throughout the city, as 77% of people think that more protected cycle lanes, separate from traffic, would help them cycle more.

“Additionally, there’s a lot of people in Belfast who don’t have access to a car and would benefit greatly from investment in new safe cycle lanes throughout the city.

“This would help combat the risk of social exclusion, debt and transport poverty, while also improving peoples physical and mental health.

“Cycling could help many residents access employment, healthcare and everyday services, but only if we make cycling appealing, safe and accessible for everyone.

“This report makes it loud and clear of the public desire to build better cycling lanes throughout Belfast, as well as the wider benefits it will bring to the city as a whole.

“The Department of Infrastructure should now act and deliver on the feasibility plans that they have prepared.”