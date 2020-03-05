Archibald welcomes rise in use of renewable energy

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed a rise in the use of renewable energy in the north.

The Chair of the Economy Committee was responding to a report launched by the Department for the Economy today.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

“This is a very positive announcement that some 44% of electricity last year was generated from renewable sources, exceeding the previous target of 40% for 2020.

“But this is only the beginning of a net zero carbon transition. Sinn Féin's all-Ireland vision is to see 80% of our power generated from renewable sources by 2030.

“The Minister for Economy has a responsibility to put ambitious and robust policies in place to achieve this target as she forms the incoming Department's Energy Strategy.

“In particular, we need to see more support for community energy, cooperatives, and a broader range of renewables sources.”