Belfast City Council to convene special meeting on Flybe collapse

Mayor of Belfast Danny Baker has called a special meeting of Belfast City Council following the news that airline Flybe has entered administration.

Danny Baker said:

“There is widespread concern at the impact that Flybe’s collapse will have on our local economy given the volume of flights they operate in and out of Belfast City Airport.

“Our immediate thoughts are with the workers and families affected by this devastating news given the number of job losses that come with it.

“Flybe is a vital mode of transport for many workers and students, while also providing a direct air link from Belfast to Glasgow, London and other places.

“A special meeting of Belfast City Council will take place to extend solidarity to Flybe workers, to assess the detrimental impact it will have on the city and discuss our next steps.

“I will be seeking the support of councillors to hold urgent meetings with the Economy Minister, trade unions, Belfast City Airport and our local MPs to look at how we can support workers, protect our local economy and restore vital air links to the city.”