Sheerin to chair new Bill of Rights committee

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has been elected chair of a new ad-hoc Assembly committee tasked with exploring a Bill of Rights in the north.

Speaking after her election, the Mid Ulster MLA commented:

“I’m delighted to be elected as Chairperson of this really important committee looking at finally delivering a Bill of Rights.

“This was first committed to over 20 years ago in the Good Friday Agreement and is clearly long overdue.

“The governments recommitted to establishing this committee in their ‘New Decade, New Approach’ document - it’s now time to get to work.

“What is needed is a short, focused programme of work which then brings forward proposals for a Bill of Rights to protect all our citizens.”