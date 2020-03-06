Sheerin welcomes moves to improve all-Ireland travel
Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has welcomed moves by the Infrastructure Minister to facilitate all-Ireland travel on Senior 65+ Smart Passes.Emma Sheerin said: “There is an all-Ireland travel scheme in place where over 65s from the North are eligible for free travel on public transport throughout the island of Ireland, where the operators participate in the relevant schemes.“I had written to the Minister for Infrastructure to call on her to amend 65+ bus passes in the north to display that all Ireland eligibility.“This is to overcome confusion in the past over the eligibility of cross-border passengers.“The minister has responded to my call and has stated she has asked officials to investigate the benefits and practicalities of amending Senior 65+ Smart Passes so that eligibility for journeys all over Ireland is stated explicitly on the pass.
“I welcome this development and will continue to engage with the minister to ensure that awareness is raised for this crucial all-Ireland scheme.”