Louise O’Reilly TD calls cross-party approach in dealing with Covid-19

Sinn Féin health spokesperson Louise O’Reilly TD has called on the caretaker Minister for Health Simon Harris to bring in representatives from the main parties to help with Covid-19 response planning and to help ensure continuity.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“With the greatest respect to the caretaker Minister, in a few weeks’ time he may not be in that role.

“The running for the health service could fall to any other TD and it is important that they are as up to speed on planning and the response to Covid-19 as Deputy Harris.

“Therefore, I am taking this opportunity to request that a plurality of voices are brought into the decision making process from the Oireachtas.

“This is not in any way to upset the work of the National Public Health Emergency Team and the HSE National Crisis Management Team, but to work in helping with planning this serious public health emergency.

“Behind the scenes many TDs have proffered solutions and worked in a unified manner; I believe that work can be taken to the next level, and that in the interests of protecting public health, that we all have a serious role to play.

“I would hope that this request is not only agreed to, but roundly supported by Deputy Harris and the caretaker government.”