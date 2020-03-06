Threats against Alex Maskey an attack on democratic process – O’Neill

Commenting on news that a threat has been issued against the Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey MLA, Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill said:

“My party colleague and Stormont Speaker Alex Maskey MLA has told me that the PSNI have warned him about a threat against him. My first thoughts are with Alex, his wife Liz and his family.

“Alex Maskey has in the past been seriously injured, and his friend and party colleague Alan Lundy murdered, in attacks on his home by loyalist death squads.

“This latest threat against Alex comes on the heels of threats against Gerry Kelly and myself and attacks and threats against party members from Republican dissidents.

“Alex Maskey is a lifelong community and republican activist.

“He has been a trail blazing public representative and political activist for almost 40 years and has played a leading role in the peace process.

“In his role as Speaker, Alex Maskey acts as a representative of all the parties and MLAs in the Assembly and all sections of the community.

“So these current threats against Alex are an attack on the whole democratic process.

“Alex has made it clear he will not be deterred by these threats. He will continue to carry out his duties as Speaker, working with all parties in the Assembly, without fear or favour.

“These despicable threats come just weeks after 500,000 people endorsed the Sinn Féin message of hope and change in the elections in the south.

“We will continue our work to represent citizens and to achieve our objective of a new, inclusive and united Ireland.

“Those responsible for these threats should disband immediately.”