Sinn Féin committed to tackling inequalities facing female workers – Dolan

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has reiterated the party's commitment to removing barriers and creating greater equality for women in the workplace.

Speaking after the 2020 Women in Work index confirmed that there is a 16 percent pay gap between men and women in the private sector, Jemma Dolan said:

“Sinn Féin will be bringing forward proposals to help tackle the Gender Pay Gap and the inclusion of women in the workplace.

“In the previous Assembly, Sinn Féin argued for the publication of Gender Pay Gaps to be included in the ‘Employment Bill’ as a means of identifying inequalities in the workplace.

“I have written to the Executive seeking an update on what progress has been made to implement the regulations that govern the publication of gender pay gap information.

“A key cause of the pay gap is that women often struggle to stay in full-time work due to care and family commitments, this can lead them to only seeking part-time work which inevitably impacts on their income.

“Sinn Féin is committed to tackling the barriers, which affect female workers and workers in general and we are committed to bringing forward proposals that will give workers a break across our island.”