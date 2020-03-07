Mary Lou McDonald welcomes appointment of US Special Envoy

Last night it was announced that Mick Mulvaney has been appointed as US Special Envoy to the north.

Speaking on the appointment, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has said.

"I welcome the appointment of Mick Mulvaney as US Special Envoy to the north. US Special Envoys have been instrumental in facilitating and protecting the Good Friday Agreement and subsequent agreements over the past twenty-two years.

"I look forward to working with Mr. Mulvaney to ensure that all our agreements are protected and implemented as we navigate our way through Brexit and plan for referendums on Irish unity in line with the Good Friday Agreement."