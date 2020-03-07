British government must live up to it’s commitments - Bateson

Following a visit from the new British Secretary of State to Ballycastle, Sinn Féin Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Sean Bateson made it clear to him that his government must live up it’s commitments.

Sean Bateson said:

“Today I raised the issue of legacy with the British Secretary of State and told him to implement the mechanisms of the Stormont House Agreement.

“We are now more than halfway into the 100 days the British government committed to in the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ deal and we still have no detail from the British movement on the legacy legislation that it committed to bringing forward.

“I raised the Causeway Coast and Glens growth deal with him and urged him to commit the money to help develop and transform this region in order to address regional imbalance.

"I also reminded him of the commitments made by his government in the New Decade, New Approach document and how the British government have acted in bad faith in relation to the financial commitments made in the document.

“The British government has made commitments on a range of issues they need to fulfill those commitments.”