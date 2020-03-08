Public must be assured government is taking robust action on Coronavirus - Mary Lou McDonald

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has called on the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to convene an immediate meeting with party leaders to address growing concerns regarding the Coronavirus.

Ms. McDonald said:

"In light of growing concerns about travel in and out of the country from heavily affected areas, the holding of mass gatherings - including St. Patrick’s Day parades, the capacity of our health service and protecting the incomes of those who have to self-isolate, I am calling on the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to convene an immediate meeting with party leaders regarding the Coronavirus.

"We need assurances that the plans in place are adequate to contain the Coronavirus and to deal with the many challenges that have already arisen.

"The public must have full confidence that the government is responding to the advice of the Chief Medical Officer and taking the robust and decisive action that is required."