No place for sectarianism in sport - Ennis

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis said reports of sectarian abuse during an Irish League soccer match must be thoroughly investigated.

The South Down MLA said:

“Reports of sectarian abuse at a match between Linfield and Carrick Rangers at the weekend are concerning.

“There is no place for sectarianism in football, on or off the pitch, and no one should feel intimidated while participating. It must be stamped out.

“These reports must be throughly investigated and that investigation must be allowed to proceed.”