Brexit uncertainty impacting businesses in north - Archibald
Sinn Féin Economy Spokesperson, Caoimhe Archibald MLA, has said concerns around the final outcome of Brexit continue to cause uncertainty for businesses in the north of Ireland.
The East Derry MLA was speaking following the publication of Ulster Bank's February PMI Report.Caoimhe Archibald MLA said:"Brexit has caused, and continues to cause, disruption and uncertainty for the local economy."The north was the only region not to report a rise in output last month, while new orders for businesses in the north are lower than any region in Britain with some firms reporting that contracts coming to an end are not being replaced."The economy in the north and the livelihoods of workers and communities here cannot be pinned to the prospects of post-Brexit Britain. "Unfortunately the uncertainty is likely to continue for the next number of months while negotiations on future arrangements continue between the British government and the European Union. "During this time it is important that businesses are able to access information and support to prepare for trading eventualities. Sinn Féin will continue to engage with business organisations, InvestNI and the Department for the Economy on this."In this context it is vital that both the British government and EU27 live up to the commitments in the Withdrawal Agreement and implement the protocol on Ireland, to ensure the integrity of the all-Ireland economy and as frictionless trade as possible between Ireland and Britain."