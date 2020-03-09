Construction costs indicate that the State is best placed to deliver affordable homes - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has commented on the latest social housing constructions costs provided to him by the Department of Housing. The figures demonstrate that the average construction costs incurred by the State are €181,510 with average all in costs at €232,421.

Deputy Ó Broin said:

“The information I received in response to a parliamentary question put to the Department of housing on average construction and all development costs for social homes and apartments indicate that the average construction costs stand at €181,510 with all in costs at €232,421.

“The average figure includes houses and apartments and shows that on average the State can deliver a new home at a cost of €232,421.

“The Daft.ie Irish House Price Report Q4 2019 shows that in Dublin the average asking price was €373,248, with the lowest price in Dublin West at €298,939 and the highest in Dublin South County at €566,776.

“The costs from the Department of Housing demonstrate that the State delivery of public housing on public land is a cost-effective way to deliver social and affordable homes for sale for less than €250,000.

“The figures make the case that large-scale State investment in public housing should be the focus of incoming government’s housing policy.”

Note to editors: PQ response below.

* To ask the Minister for Housing; Planning and Local Government the average construction costs and all in development costs for 1, 2, 3 and 4 bed social houses and 1, 2 and 3 bed social apartments delivered under the SHIP programme in 2019, in tabular form.

- Eoin Ó Broin T.D.

There are a number of variables involved in estimating the cost of providing social housing homes, such as the form of delivery, size of unit, land, funding, etc. In terms of construction and 'all-in' costs, the averages as sought for the various sized units, based on full capital costs, are set out in the tables below.