Workers Rights in Belfast City Centre Paramount - Beatti

Sinn Féin Party Group Leader on Belfast City Council, Cllr Ciaran Beattie, has called on parties in the Council to have a radical rethink of their support extension of Sunday opening hours.

Speaking on the issue, Cllr Beattie said:

“During a recent meeting of the City Growth and Regeneration committee, the committee voted to bring forward a report on Sunday opening hours.

“Sinn Féin is opposed to this proposal to extend opening hours on a Sunday as it is a double whammy for workers’ rights.

"It will involve bringing people such as street artists and cultural organisations into the city on a Sunday for ‘animation’ purposes.

“Those people involved in this will be on low wage or zero hour contracts.

“The proposal to ‘animate’ the city through performance and street theatre is an attempt to window-dress and divert attention from the degrading of workers rights.

“Sinn Féin have a track record in protecting workers and families. This a record that we are immensely proud of.

“I would call on People Before Profit, the Green Party and all those in council that proclaim themselves as guardians of workers’ rights to have a serious and radical rethink of their support for this proposal.”