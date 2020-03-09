Local St. Patrick's Day parades should be cancelled - Clarke

Sinn Féin Councillor Willie Clarke has told the Chief Executive of Newry, Mourne and Down Council that local St. Patrick’s Day parades should be cancelled.

The party’s Council group leader has called for a meeting of all party group leaders in the morning to make that decision.

Speaking tonight, Cllr Willie Clarke said:

“Tonight, I have told the Chief Executive of Newry, Mourne and Down Council that Sinn Féin believes that all local St. Patrick's Day parades should be cancelled.

“We are also calling for an urgent meeting of all party group leaders to discuss and ultimately make this difficult decision.

“Unfortunately, given the spread of coronavirus and growing concern amongst the public, I believe that as a precaution, postponing St. Patrick's Day celebrations is the right thing to do.

“Undoubtedly there will be public disappointment in the local community at this kind of decision, as well as financial repercussions for many local businesses.

“But the health and wellbeing of our citizens must be the first and foremost priority for all of us.”