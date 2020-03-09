Cancelling St. Patrick's Day parade 'responsible thing to do' - Baker

Sinn Féin councillor and Mayor of Belfast Daniel Baker has this evening proposed that Belfast City Council postpones the St. Patrick's Day celebrations given the growing public concern around coronavirus.

Speaking following the meeting, Danny Baker said:

“St. Patricks Day is a great time for this city as thousands of citizens and tourists pack out the city centre annually to celebrate Irish culture and identity in a vibrant and inclusive manner.

“Unfortunately, given the spread of coronavirus and growing concern amongst the public, I believe that as a precaution, postponing the St. Patrick's Day celebrations is the responsible thing to do.

“This decision was not taken lightly. I have spoken with the Public Health Agency and other health officials in advance of this decision.

“As the Mayor of the city, I believe there is an obligation on myself and all councillors to protect the health and well-being of citizens.

“We hope to reschedule these celebrations for a time in the not too distant future."