Audit Office Report on PSNI awards needs urgent attention – Lynch

Sinn Féin MLA Sean Lynch has said the disparity in claims for injuries on duty among the PSNI compared to other police services is concerning.

Sean Lynch said:

"There is a huge and worrying disparity between the level of ongoing claims for injury on duty from within the PSNI which has less than 7,000 members and from within the Metropolitan Police which has 30,000 members.

"While we need to ensure that genuine claims can be speedily assessed, there can be no room for any potential for the system to be abused.

"We will look closely at the Audit Office recommendations, particularly those regarding payment more than once for the same injury, time limits within which claims can be made, and payments for life.

"Ensuring the system is accountable and transparent will contribute to to public confidence in policing.