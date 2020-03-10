Temporary lay-off for Flybe staff unacceptable – Dolan

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has called on Swissport to halt temporary lay offs of Flybe workers while the transition of the business takes place.

This temporary lay-off will mean that workers will be faced with a 14 day stand down period during which they would not receive wages.

The party’s Workers’ Rights spokesperson said:

“The temporary stand down of Flybe workers will increase uncertainty for workers and their families over the next two weeks.

“Swissport is an international company which reportedly increased its revenue last year, therefore there is no excuse for this action which places excessive strain on hard pressed workers.

“It is important that Swissport now shows responsibility and consults with its workers and trade unions with the intention of ensuring that workers do not fall into financial difficulties.”