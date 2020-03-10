Mullan backs calls for education review

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has backed calls for an independent review of education as promised in the New Decade, New Approach document.

Speaking in the Assembly chamber today, the Foyle MLA said:

“School budgets have been cut as a result of Tory policies, teachers’ wages have stagnated, school infrastructure is crumbling and the rise in the diagnosis of Special Educational Needs has put our frontline services under massive pressure.

“It is my firm view fundamental reform is required in the way we deliver on our obligations to our children and young people, their families and our teachers.

“Tory austerity cuts have devastated our public services, and particularly our Education system.

“There is well over £200 million pounds less in education now than there was ten years ago. The education system as we know it is at crisis point.

“Reform is crucial, but education requires a very significant and urgent injection of cash.

“I look forward to seeing the Executive holding an independent review of education forward as a priority.

“And I would encourage the widest possible participation in this process by all those involved in education here.”