Affordable childcare vital to giving workers and families a break - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Catherine Kelly has said access to appropriate and affordable childcare is vital to giving workers and families a break.

Speaking in the Assembly chamber today, the West Tyrone MLA said:

“Childcare must be more affordable and accessible.

“Access to proper and affordable childcare is vital to ensure workers and families are given a break, gain employment, can remain in employment or enter education and training.

“I recently raised concerns with officials at the Education Committee on the lack of support for childcare, especially in the community and voluntary sector.

“A strategy needs to be implemented to mitigate poverty currently experienced by many hard-pressed working families struggling to make ends meet.

“Appropriate and accessible childcare can also help parents struggling to rear and provide for their children at the same time or provide much-needed additional help for parents of children with disabilities.”