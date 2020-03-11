Coronavirus plans must be made for homeless - Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has called on the Chief Executive of the Housing Executive to outline what measures the organisation is taking to deal with homeless people who may contract the coronavirus.

Carál Ní Chuilín said:

"There is widespread concern about the impact of the coronavirus, particularly on the most vulnerable in our community and the homeless, and specifically on those who are sleeping rough.

"Many of the hostels which are available for the homeless are only available at night.

“So I have asked what plans the Housing Executive have in place for people who use hostels who may become ill with coronavirus and have to self-isolate.

"It is also essential housing authorities put in place contingency plans to ensure people sleeping rough are included in any measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Housing bodies also need to work with the health authorities to make sure the homeless can access healthcare."