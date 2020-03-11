Special schools require more investment - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said special schools need more investment to continue delivering high quality education.

The Foyle MLA said:

“Today, the education committee heard from several special school principals as well as the Director of Education from the Education Authority and it was startling to hear first-hand from these principals the level of investment that is required for the sector in the immediate term.

“Special school teachers and principals go above and beyond to meet the rising demand for services as well as meeting the increasingly complex needs of pupils.

“We heard today that special schools have been forced to adapt their PE facilities and staff rooms into additional classrooms to cope with growing pressures.

“Pupil and staff well-being will be further damaged without the delivery of much needed investment.

“Support for how special educational needs is currently administered is at crisis point. This was highlighted in the findings of a recent audit report and was compounded by evidence provided by school leaders.

“The Education Authority must now effectively plan and manage the education in special schools to ensure teachers and pupils get the support and the facilities they require.”