Water and sewage services need investment - Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson said lack of wastewater infrastructure was causing delays too much-needed house building and economic growth.

The Foyle MLA was speaking after visiting the Belfast Waste Water Treatment Works today where the Infrastructure Committee heard NI Water’s future business plan.

Martina Anderson said:

“Across the north, hundreds of developments are at risk as a result of the lack of adequate wastewater infrastructure.

“This is causing delays to much-needed house building and stifling economic growth.

“NI Water’s future business plan goes a long way to address this, but it cannot deal with all of our wastewater problems due to historical underinvestment.

“A decade of Tory austerity has stripped the north of hundreds of millions of pounds of funding, funding that should have gone into essential public services like water and sewage.

“We need to properly invest in our water and sewage infrastructure throughout the north, tackle regional inequality and grow the economy in a sustainable way.”