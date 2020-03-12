Kearney slams bullet threat against Glenavy Councillor

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has condemned a threat against Sinn Féin Councillor Gary McCleave after a bullet was posted through his door last night.

The Sinn Féin National Chairperson and South Antrim MLA said:

“Last night criminals posted a bullet through the door of my party colleague Councillor Gary McCleave in Glenavy village.

“This is a cowardly effort to intimidate locally elected Killultagh representative Gary McCleave, his wife, and young children who were in the house at the time.

“Sinn Féin and Councillor McCleave will not be deterred. Gary will continue to carry out his duties on behalf of the people who elected him without fear or favour.

“The cowards responsible for this act of intimidation have no politics. They are clearly in conflict with their own community.

“This is the latest in a series of despicable threats and attacks against Sinn Féin activists and elected representatives at a time when the debate on Irish unity is centre stage.

“There is absolutely no justification for these actions, those responsible should get off the backs of ordinary people.

“I am saying very clearly that anyone with information on these threats and attacks, including now that against Gary McCleave, to immediately contact the PSNI.”