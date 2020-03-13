Ministers Murphy & Doherty must publicly address the needs of renters - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has written again to Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy today and the Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty seeking clarification on how the Government intends to support renters affected by COVID-19 and in particular those affected by loss of income.

Deputy Ó Broin said:

“I again wrote to Minister Murphy and Doherty seeking clarity on what measures the caretaker government will take to support renters affected by COVID-19, especially those who will suffer in terms of loss of income.

“Specifically, I asked Minister Murphy if he is considering introducing a temporary moratorium on notices to quit and rent reviews in the private rented sector while COVID-19 related emergency measures are in place.

“I also asked him to outline what measures are in place to protect residents in emergency accommodation from COVID-19 and in particular in the event of a resident contracting COVID-19.

“I put the same question to the Minister for Justice in terms of protections for residents in Direct Provision and I wrote to Tusla asking for the provisions in place for women and children living in domestic violence accommodation.

“I asked Minister Doherty’s department if rent supplement will be made available to people who due to loss of employment arising from COVID-19 are unable to pay their rent or part of their rent.

“I understand that this is an evolving situation, but we need to be sure that measures are taken as quickly as possible to ensure that the most vulnerable are protected."