Minister should consider all options to protect supply chains - Boylan

Sinn Féin Newry MLA Cathal Boylan has called on the Infrastructure Minister to consider all options to protect supply chains from the adverse effects of the coronavirus.

Speaking after night-time delivery restrictions were lifted, the party’s infrastructure spokesperson said:

“I acknowledge the move made by the minister to lift restrictions from night time deliveries to ensure shops remain stocked.

“The minister should engage with the freight sector and driver representatives to consider all options to protect supply chains during this challenging time.

“Measures to protect supply chains were introduced in the past during extreme circumstances such as during the big freeze in 2010.

“However, it is paramount that any changes should not compromise driver safety.

“I have written to the minister to ask her to detail all the measures she is considering to mitigate the adverse effects COVID-19 may have on the freight sector sustaining supply chains.”