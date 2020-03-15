Maskey welcomes action by school principals

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has called on the Education Minister to show leadership and close schools during the COVID-19 crisis.

The West Belfast MP was commenting after a number of special schools in Belfast announced they will close from Monday.

Paul Maskey said:

“I welcome the initiative from Belfast special schools to close from tonight as a pre-cautionary measure.

“This is an effort to protect pupils and staff and to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

“These schools are displaying formidable leadership during what is a very difficult time for communities and wider society.

“I am calling on Education Minister Peter Weir to replicate this leadership by moving to close all schools with immediate effect.

“We must continue working to protect the health and well-being of all our citizens.”